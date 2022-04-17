WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

941 PM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In

Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and

Sherman Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

