WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 112 PM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures at or below 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____