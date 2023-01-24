TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 27

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1113 AM CST TUE JAN 24 2023

TORNADO WATCH 27 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARANSAS AUSTIN BEE

BRAZORIA CALHOUN CHAMBERS

COLORADO FORT BEND GALVESTON

GOLIAD HARDIN HARRIS

JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON

LIBERTY MATAGORDA NEWTON

ORANGE REFUGIO SAN PATRICIO

VICTORIA WALLER WHARTON

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San

Patricio, northeastern Jim Wells, southeastern Live Oak and south

central Bee Counties through 1145 AM CST...

At 1115 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Mathis, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mathis, Skidmore, Lake City, Sandia, Argenta, Papalote, Tynan,

Lakeside, Lake Corpus Christi and Pernitas Point.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 32 and 41.

US Highway 181 between mile markers 598 and 612.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central

Texas.

LAT...LON 2800 9786 2810 9794 2834 9771 2818 9756

TIME...MOT...LOC 1715Z 225DEG 28KT 2810 9783

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

