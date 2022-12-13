TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 580

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

313 AM CST TUE DEC 13 2022

TORNADO WATCH 580 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

KNOX WICHITA WILBARGER

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Clay County in northern Texas...

Eastern Wichita County in northern Texas...

* Until 400 AM CST.

* At 315 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Iowa Park,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Northwestern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Iowa Park, Temple,

Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Pleasant Valley, Taylor, Charlie and

Cashion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Comanche,

central Grady, southeastern Caddo, northwestern Stephens, central

Cotton, southeastern Tillman and north central Wichita Counties

through 345 AM CST...

At 317 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Cyril to 3 miles northwest of Randlett.

Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lawton, Duncan, Chickasha, Marlow, Walters, Elgin, Apache, Geronimo,

Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Verden, Cement, Amber,

Medicine Park, Devol, Norge, Faxon and Tabler.

This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 7 and 96.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3529 9773 3474 9784 3452 9797 3406 9869

3455 9861 3495 9832

TIME...MOT...LOC 0917Z 243DEG 31KT 3491 9818 3421 9850

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

