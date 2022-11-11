TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 570 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 243 PM CST FRI NOV 11 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 570 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATASCOSA BASTROP BEXAR CALDWELL DEWITT DIMMIT FAYETTE FRIO GONZALES GUADALUPE KARNES LAVACA MEDINA UVALDE WILSON ZAVALA ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Trinity and northern Polk Counties through 330 PM CST... At 243 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Groveton, or 18 miles south of Apple Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Corrigan, Groveton and Moscow. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3101 9466 3090 9463 3084 9511 3105 9515 3116 9485 3115 9486 3111 9475 3111 9472 3109 9466 3110 9465 3109 9464 3109 9462 3107 9460 3106 9456 TIME...MOT...LOC 2043Z 254DEG 20KT 3096 9506 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather