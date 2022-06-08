TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 331

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1113 AM CDT WED JUN 08 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 331 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

WICHITA

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Grayson

County through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1114 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Denison, moving southeast at 95 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sherman, Denison, Pottsboro, Whitewright, Bells, Savoy, Knollwood,

Eisenhower State Park, southern Lake Texoma, Southmayd, Sadler and

Luella.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for

north central Texas.

LAT...LON 3389 9663 3389 9658 3385 9663 3382 9658

3382 9653 3377 9650 3378 9643 3373 9638

3351 9638 3371 9694 3391 9694 3392 9690

3387 9689 3385 9686 3385 9684 3387 9683

3387 9680 3382 9675 3384 9669 3392 9666

TIME...MOT...LOC 1614Z 297DEG 81KT 3376 9660

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather