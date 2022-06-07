TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 326 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 955 PM CDT TUE JUN 7 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 326 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE HANSFORD HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON LIPSCOMB OCHILTREE ROBERTS The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas... Western Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 954 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Glenrio, or 25 miles south of Nara Visa, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Adrian, Simms and Glenrio. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening improving quickly Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather