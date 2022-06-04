TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 306

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

143 AM CDT SAT JUN 04 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 306 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COKE CROCKETT IRION

STERLING TOM GREEN

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Edwards

and northern Val Verde Counties through 230 AM CDT...

At 145 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Juno, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Juno, Pandale, Bakers Crossing, Devils River State Nat Area Del

Norte, Texas State Highway 163 and US-277 Near The Sutton-Edwards

County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3014 10173 3029 10131 3029 10040 3006 10046

2978 10149

TIME...MOT...LOC 0645Z 309DEG 30KT 3017 10096

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Schleicher,

northwestern Kimble, southeastern Crockett, southwestern Menard and

Sutton Counties through 230 AM CDT...

At 145 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles west of Adams to 7 miles east of

Sonora to 20 miles northwest of Flour Mills to 13 miles southeast of

Pandale. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

Sonora, Eldorado, Roosevelt, Fort Mckavett, Adams, Camp Sol Mayer,

Us-277 Near The Sutton-

Schleicher County Line, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 2596 And Ranch

Road 864, The Intersection Of Us-277 And Ranch Road 189, I-

10 Near The Sutton-kKmble County Line, The Intersection Of Us-

190 And Ranch Road 2084 and Us-277 Near The Sutton-

Edwards County Line.

This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 393 and 439.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in San Angelo.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3029 10176 3032 10173 3043 10121 3066 10066

3101 10057 3099 9994 3042 10003 3029 10015

TIME...MOT...LOC 0645Z 295DEG 33KT 3089 10043 3057 10051 3030 10080

3003 10141

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

