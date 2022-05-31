TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 297

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

833 PM CDT TUE MAY 31 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BRISCOE CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH

COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS

DONLEY FLOYD FOARD

GARZA HALL HARDEMAN

KENT KING MOTLEY

WHEELER WILBARGER

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR JACKSON...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...NORTHWESTERN TILLMAN...

SOUTHEASTERN GREER...NORTHERN FOARD...NORTHWESTERN WILBARGER AND

HARDEMAN COUNTIES...

At 833 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 3 miles east of Blair to 6 miles northwest of Odell

to 10 miles southwest of Quanah, moving southeast at 20 mph. A wind

gust of 65 mph was reported recently in Altus.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Altus, Quanah, Crowell, Tipton, Blair, Chillicothe, Olustee,

Eldorado, Martha, Elmer, Headrick, Friendship, Altus Air Force Base,

Margaret, Warren, Goodlett, Fargo, Medicine Mound, Humphreys and

Odell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

