TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 198

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

423 PM CDT TUE MAY 10 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN

BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO

CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE

COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT

CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS

ECTOR FISHER FLOYD

GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK

HALE HALL HOCKLEY

HOWARD IRION KENT

KING LAMB LUBBOCK

LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND

MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN

PARMER PECOS REAGAN

SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING

STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER

TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN

UPTON VAL VERDE WARD

WINKLER YOAKUM

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Armstrong, southeastern Carson, southwestern Gray and western Donley

Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 424 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles south of Groom, or 15 miles east of Claude, moving north at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Clarendon, White Deer, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Lake Mcclellan,

Kingsmill, Greenbelt Lake and Goodnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3484 10086 3492 10134 3550 10117 3546 10067

TIME...MOT...LOC 2124Z 193DEG 27KT 3511 10110

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

