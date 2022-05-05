TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 181

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

353 PM CDT THU MAY 05 2022

TORNADO WATCH 181 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP

BELL BLANCO BOWIE

BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET

CAMP CASS CHEROKEE

CORYELL FALLS FAYETTE

FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE

GREGG GRIMES HARRISON

HAYS HENDERSON HOUSTON

LAMPASAS LEE LEON

LIMESTONE LLANO MCLENNAN

MADISON MARION MILAM

MORRIS NACOGDOCHES PANOLA

ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH

TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY

UPSHUR WALKER WASHINGTON

WILLIAMSON WOOD

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Williamson County in south central Texas...

Northern Burnet County in south central Texas...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burnet,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Georgetown, Burnet, Bertram, Florence, Watson, Briggs, Sun City,

Lake Victor, Mahomet, Sunnylane, Joppa, Andice and Shady Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Northwestern Blanco County in south central Texas...

Northeastern Gillespie County in south central Texas...

Southern Llano County in south central Texas...

* At 355 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Enchanted

Rock State Natural Area, or 17 miles southwest of Llano, moving

east at 30 mph.

Round Mountain, Horseshoe Bay, Blowout, Enchanted Rock State

Natural Area, Eckert, Sandy, Crabapple, Willow City and Oxford.

