TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023

708 FPUS54 KSHV 140921

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

TXZ096-150000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-150000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ112-150000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-150000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs around

70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ125-150000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-150000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy late. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs around

70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-150000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy late. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-150000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ151-150000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around

40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ150-150000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy late. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-150000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy late. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-150000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ152-150000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy late. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ165-150000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy late. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ166-167-150000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

321 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

15

