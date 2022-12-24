TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 4 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 6 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising to around 40 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

150 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

