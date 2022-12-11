TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ 131 FPUS54 KSHV 110915 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 TXZ096-111715- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ108>111-111715- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ112-111715- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ126-138-111715- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ124-125-111715- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ136-137-111715- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ149-111715- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ150-111715- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ151-111715- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ153-111715- Shelby- Including the city of Center 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ152-111715- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ165-111715- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ166-167-111715- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 315 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ 24 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather