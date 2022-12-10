TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

420 FPUS54 KSHV 100916

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

TXZ096-101730-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower

60s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ108>111-101730-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ112-101730-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Showers likely with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ126-138-101730-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ137-101730-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ125-101730-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Showers likely with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ124-101730-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Showers likely with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ136-101730-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ149-101730-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ150-101730-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ151-101730-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ153-101730-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ152-101730-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ165-101730-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to

around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ166-167-101730-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

316 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

