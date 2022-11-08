TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

221 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

