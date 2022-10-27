TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 _____ 025 FPUS54 KSHV 270810 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 TXZ096-280000- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ108-280000- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ109-111-280000- Titus-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ112-280000- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ124-280000- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ110-125-280000- Camp-Upshur- Including the cities of Pittsburg, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ136-280000- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ137-280000- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ126-138-280000- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ151-280000- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ150-280000- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ149-280000- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ153-280000- Shelby- Including the city of Center 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ152-280000- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ165-280000- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ166-280000- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ167-280000- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 310 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ 15 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather