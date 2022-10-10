TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022 _____ 852 FPUS54 KSHV 100622 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 TXZ096-102115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ108>111-102115- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ112-102115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-102115- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ137-102115- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ125-102115- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ124-102115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ136-102115- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-102115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ150-102115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ151-102115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ153-102115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ152-102115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ165-102115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ166-167-102115- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 122 AM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ 53 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather