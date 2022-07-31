TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 30, 2022

_____

235 FPUS54 KSHV 310840

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

TXZ096-312115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-312115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ112-312115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-312115-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-312115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-312115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ124-312115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ136-312115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 104 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up

to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ149-312115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up

to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-312115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-312115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-312115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-312115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ165-312115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ166-167-312115-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

340 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather