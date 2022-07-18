TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 17, 2022

_____

035 FPUS54 KSHV 180803

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

TXZ096-182130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 110 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to

110.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ108-182130-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Hot with

highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ109-182130-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Hot with

highs around 105. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to

110.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ111-182130-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Hot with

highs 100 to 105. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around

80. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ110-182130-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 100 to 105. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to

107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ112-182130-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Hot with

highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around

80. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ126-182130-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs

around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ125-182130-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs

100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ124-182130-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ136-182130-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ137-182130-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs

100 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ138-182130-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs

around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ151-182130-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs

around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ150-182130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ149-182130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ165-182130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up

to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ152-182130-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up

to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ153-182130-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ166-182130-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up

to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ167-182130-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up

to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up

to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 99.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 99. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

LAZ001-002-182130-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

303 AM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to

107 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

