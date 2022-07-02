TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 1, 2022

126 FPUS54 KSHV 020834

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

TXZ096-022115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ108-022115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ109-022115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ111-022115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ110-022115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ112-022115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ126-022115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ125-022115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ124-022115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ136-022115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ137-022115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ138-022115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ151-022115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ150-022115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ149-022115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ165-022115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ152-022115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ153-022115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ166-022115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ167-022115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

LAZ001-002-022115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

334 AM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

