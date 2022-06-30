TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

_____

426 FPUS54 KSHV 300826

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

TXZ096-302115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ108>111-302115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ112-302115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ126-138-302115-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ137-302115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ125-302115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ124-302115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ136-302115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ149-302115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ150-302115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ151-302115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ153-302115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ152-302115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ165-302115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ166-167-302115-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather