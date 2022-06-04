TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022

422 FPUS54 KSHV 040831

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

TXZ097-042130-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ096-042130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ108-042130-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ109-042130-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ111-042130-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ110-042130-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ112-042130-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ126-042130-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ125-042130-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ124-042130-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ136-042130-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ137-042130-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ138-042130-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ151-042130-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ150-042130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ149-042130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ165-042130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ152-042130-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ153-042130-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ166-042130-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ167-042130-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

331 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

