TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022 _____ 155 FPUS54 KSHV 050905 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 TXZ096-060330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ108-060330- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ109-060330- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ111-060330- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ110-060330- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ112-060330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ126-060330- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ125-060330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ124-060330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ136-060330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ137-060330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ138-060330- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ151-060330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ150-060330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ149-060330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ165-060330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ152-060330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ153-060330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ166-060330- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ167-060330- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ LAZ001-002-060330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 305 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$