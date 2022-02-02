TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

_____

547 FPUS54 KSHV 020853

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

TXZ096-030400-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain through the early morning, then light

freezing rain and light rain well after midnight. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cloudy, windy. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in

the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow

Amounts up to 1 inch. Cloudy, windy. Much colder. Highs around

30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>110-030400-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant,

and Pittsburg

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light freezing rain, light snow, light sleet and

light rain in the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an

inch. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ111-112-030400-

Morris-Cass-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, Omaha,

Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain in the morning, then light rain and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-030400-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around

60. West winds 15 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in

the morning, then light snow and light sleet likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow

Amounts up to 1 inch. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-030400-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the late morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain in the morning, then light rain, light

freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ136-030400-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

in the late morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light

sleet in the morning, then light rain, light freezing rain with

light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ137-030400-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the

late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain in the morning, then light rain and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of snow showers and light

sleet in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ126-138-030400-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain in the morning, then light rain and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of snow showers and light

sleet in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ151-030400-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of snow showers and light

sleet in the evening. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-030400-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Slight chance of

showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain in the morning, then light rain and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs around

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of snow showers and light

sleet in the evening. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-030400-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Slight chance of

showers in the late morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain in the morning, then light rain and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of snow showers and light

sleet in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ153-030400-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers, light sleet, slight

chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening. Cloudy,

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ152-030400-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. South winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of snow showers and light

sleet in the evening. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ165-030400-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of snow showers, showers,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening. Cloudy,

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-030400-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

253 AM CST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Light rain. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Light rain. Cloudy, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers, light freezing

rain and snow showers in the evening. Cloudy, colder. Lows around

30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather