TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

_____

321 FPUS54 KSHV 240844

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

TXZ096-250315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108-250315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ109-250315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ111-250315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ110-250315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ112-250315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-250315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with slight

chance of showers early in the afternoon. Cloudy with chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-250315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-250315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ136-250315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-250315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-250315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. South

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-250315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers through the early morning. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-250315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely

in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-250315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Showers

likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers just after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-250315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the late morning. Showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of

showers from mid evening through the early morning. Slight chance

of showers well after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-250315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Showers

likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of

showers from mid evening through the early morning. Cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-250315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening, then a chance of

showers from mid evening through the early morning. Slight chance

of showers well after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly

steady in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph becoming north after

midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ166-250315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Showers

likely early in the afternoon, then showers in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers just after midnight. Slight chance of showers well after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ167-250315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Showers

likely early in the afternoon, then showers in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the early evening, then showers likely

during the mid and late evening. Chance of showers after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-250315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

244 AM CST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with slight

chance of showers early in the afternoon. Cloudy with chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers through the early

morning. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

_____

