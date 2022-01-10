TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

103 FPUS54 KSHV 100933

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

TXZ096-110330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ108>111-110330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ124-136-110330-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ125-137-110330-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ126-138-110330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ150-151-153-110330-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ149-152-110330-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ166-167-110330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ165-110330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

LAZ001-002-110330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

LAZ003-004-012-110330-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

LAZ005-006-110330-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

LAZ013-014-110330-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

LAZ010-011-110330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

333 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

