TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021 _____ 146 FPUS54 KSHV 171837 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 TXZ096-171945- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ108-171945- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ109-171945- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ111-171945- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ110-171945- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ112-171945- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ126-171945- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ125-171945- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ124-171945- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ136-171945- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ137-171945- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ138-171945- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ151-171945- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ150-171945- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ149-171945- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ165-171945- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ152-171945- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ153-171945- Shelby- Including the city of Center 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ166-171945- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ167-171945- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ LAZ001-002-171945- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.