TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

146 FPUS54 KSHV 171837

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

TXZ096-171945-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ108-171945-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ109-171945-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ111-171945-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ110-171945-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ112-171945-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ126-171945-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ125-171945-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ124-171945-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ136-171945-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ137-171945-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ138-171945-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ151-171945-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ150-171945-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ149-171945-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ165-171945-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ152-171945-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ153-171945-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ166-171945-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ167-171945-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-171945-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

137 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

