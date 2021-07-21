TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 _____ 498 FPUS54 KSHV 210828 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 TXZ096-220315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ108>111-220315- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ112-126-220315- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ124-125-220315- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ136-137-220315- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ138-151-220315- Harrison-Panola- Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ149-150-220315- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ152-165-220315- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ153-166-167-220315- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ LAZ017-018-220315- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ LAZ010-011-220315- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ LAZ001-002-220315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ LAZ003-004-220315- Webster-Claiborne- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, and Haynesville 328 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ 13 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather