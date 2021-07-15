TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

_____

179 FPUS54 KSHV 150901

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

TXZ096-160330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ108>111-160330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ124-136-160330-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ125-137-160330-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-160330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-160330-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ149-152-160330-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

TXZ166-167-160330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

TXZ165-160330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-160330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-160330-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

LAZ005-006-160330-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

LAZ013-014-160330-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-160330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

401 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

