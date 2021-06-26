TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021

033 FPUS54 KSHV 260745

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ108-270315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ109-270315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ111-270315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ110-270315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ112-270315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ126-270315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ125-270315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ124-270315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ136-270315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ137-270315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ138-270315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ151-270315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ150-270315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ149-270315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ165-270315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ152-270315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ153-270315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ166-270315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ167-270315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-270315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

245 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

09

