Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

TXZ096-140330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ108>111-140330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ112-140330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ126-138-140330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ137-140330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ125-140330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-140330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ136-140330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-140330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ150-140330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ151-140330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ153-140330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ152-140330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ165-140330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 99 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ166-167-140330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

233 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early

morning. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

