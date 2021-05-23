TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

_____

157 FPUS54 KSHV 230734

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

TXZ096-240315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ108-240315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ109-240315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ111-240315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ110-240315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-240315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-240315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming

south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ125-240315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-240315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-240315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening. Slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ137-240315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-240315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-240315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ150-240315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-240315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening. Slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ165-240315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ152-240315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ153-240315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ166-240315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ167-240315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-240315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

234 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

09

_____

