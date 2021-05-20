TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

714 FPUS54 KSHV 200850

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

TXZ096-210315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening

through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ108-210315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ109-210315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ111-210315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ110-210315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-210315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-210315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ125-210315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-210315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-210315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ137-210315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-210315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-210315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ150-210315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ149-210315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ165-210315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance

of showers through the night. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ152-210315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ153-210315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ166-210315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ167-210315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers during the mid and late

evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-210315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

350 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Chance of showers through the early morning, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

