TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021

417 FPUS54 KSHV 190800

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

TXZ096-200315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ108>111-200315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ124-136-200315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ125-137-200315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ126-138-200315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ150-151-153-200315-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ149-152-200315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ166-167-200315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-200315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ001-002-200315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ003-004-012-200315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ005-006-200315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ013-014-200315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ010-011-200315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

