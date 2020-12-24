TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

_____

855 FPUS54 KSHV 240931

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

TXZ096-250330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-250330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ112-126-250330-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ124-125-250330-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

TXZ136-137-250330-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ138-151-250330-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ149-150-250330-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ152-165-250330-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-250330-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-250330-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-250330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-250330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

$$

LAZ003-004-250330-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

331 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather