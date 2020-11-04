TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

455 FPUS54 KSHV 040959

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

TXZ096-050315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-050315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ124-136-050315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ125-137-050315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ126-138-050315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-151-050315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-152-050315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-050315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ165-050315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-050315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-050315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ005-006-050315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ013-014-050315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

359 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

