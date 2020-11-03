TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

TXZ096-040315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ108>111-040315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ124-136-040315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ125-137-040315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ126-138-040315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ150-151-040315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ149-152-040315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ153-166-167-040315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-040315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ001-002-040315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ003-004-012-040315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ005-006-040315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ013-014-040315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

400 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

