TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
876 FPUS54 KSHV 140728
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
TXZ096-150315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TXZ108>111-150315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ112-126-150315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northeast up to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ124-125-150315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ136-137-150315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ138-151-150315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TXZ149-150-150315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ152-165-150315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TXZ153-166-167-150315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
LAZ017-018-150315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
LAZ010-011-150315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
LAZ001-002-150315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
LAZ003-004-150315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
228 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
