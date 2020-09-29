TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

309 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

