TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020
163 FPUS54 KSHV 250732
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
TXZ096-260115-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ108-260115-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ109-260115-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ111-260115-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ110-260115-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ112-260115-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ126-260115-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog toward daybreak, then patchy fog through
mid morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ125-260115-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds
becoming south up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ124-260115-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ136-260115-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ137-260115-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ138-260115-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog toward daybreak, then patchy fog through
mid morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ151-260115-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog toward daybreak, then patchy fog through
mid morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ150-260115-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ149-260115-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak then clearing. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ165-260115-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ152-260115-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light
and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ153-260115-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog toward daybreak, then patchy fog through
mid morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming east
up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ166-260115-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ167-260115-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-260115-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
232 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward
daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light
and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the morning,
then becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
