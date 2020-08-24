TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
074 FPUS54 KSHV 240751
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
TXZ096-250315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ108>111-250315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ112-250315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ126-138-250315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ137-250315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ125-250315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-250315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-250315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-250315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-250315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ151-250315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ153-250315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ152-250315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ165-250315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ166-167-250315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
251 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
