TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,

Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

405 AM CDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after

midnight. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

