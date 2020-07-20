TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

TXZ096-210345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108-210345-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ109-210345-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ111-210345-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ110-210345-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-210345-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-210345-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ125-210345-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-210345-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-210345-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ137-210345-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-210345-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ151-210345-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ150-210345-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-210345-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ165-210345-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ152-210345-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ153-210345-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ166-210345-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ167-210345-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

238 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

