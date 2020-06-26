TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

_____

212 FPUS54 KSHV 260824

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ108>111-270315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-126-270315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-125-270315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-137-270315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ138-151-270315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-150-270315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-165-270315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-270315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ017-018-270315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ010-011-270315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-270315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ003-004-270315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

324 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather