TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 6, 2020
457 FPUS54 KSHV 070741
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
TXZ096-080315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ108-080315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ109-080315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ111-080315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hotter. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ110-080315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ112-080315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hotter. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ126-080315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hotter. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ125-080315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hotter. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-080315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-080315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ137-080315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ138-080315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hotter. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ151-080315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hotter. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ150-080315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-080315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-080315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-080315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-080315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hotter. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ166-080315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ167-080315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-080315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
241 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hotter. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
