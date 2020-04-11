TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

753 FPUS54 KSHV 110836

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

TXZ096-120315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ108-120315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ109-120315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ111-120315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ110-120315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ112-120315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ126-120315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ125-120315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ124-120315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ136-120315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ137-120315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ138-120315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ151-120315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ150-120315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ149-120315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ165-120315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ152-120315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ153-120315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ166-120315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ167-120315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ001-002-120315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

336 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

