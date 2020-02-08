TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

_____

890 FPUS54 KSHV 080914

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

TXZ096-090315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108-090315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ109-090315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ111-090315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ110-090315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ112-090315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ126-090315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ125-090315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-090315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, windy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ136-090315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ137-090315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ138-090315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ151-090315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-090315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-090315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ165-090315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ152-090315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ153-090315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ166-090315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ167-090315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

LAZ001-002-090315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

314 AM CST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather