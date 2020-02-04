TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020

420 FPUS54 KSHV 040910

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

TXZ096-050315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through

mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with

higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, windy. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning. Slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ108-050315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

through mid afternoon. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning. Slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ109-050315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Temperatures

nearly steady in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning, then a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and

light snow after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ111-050315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Temperatures

nearly steady in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning, then a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and

light snow after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ110-050315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ112-050315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through

the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning, then a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and

light snow after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ126-050315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning, then a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and

snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ125-050315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ124-050315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning. Slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ136-050315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through

the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning. Slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, colder.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ137-050315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through

the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Temperatures

nearly steady in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early

morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ138-050315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Slight chance of light

freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ151-050315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms

through the early morning. Chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Chance of light freezing rain

and slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ150-050315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Chance of light freezing rain

and slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ149-050315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Slight chance of light

freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy, colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ165-050315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ152-050315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much

cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Chance of light freezing rain

and slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ153-050315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ166-050315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ167-050315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through

mid afternoon, then showers likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

LAZ001-002-050315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

310 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

