TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

_____

892 FPUS54 KSHV 280837

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

TXZ096-290315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning.

Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-290315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning.

Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-290315-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

ARZ071-072-290315-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely through the early

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-290315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning.

Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning. Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph and

gusty becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ137-290315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid morning, then cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-290315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ151-290315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ150-290315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-290315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-290315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ152-290315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest up to

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ165-290315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through

mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening through the

early morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-290315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ017-018-290315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

